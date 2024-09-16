Connecticut Broadcasters Hall of Fame To Welcome Five In 2024

The Connecticut Broadcasters Association has announced the 2024 inductees to its Hall of Fame. The CBA will honor these distinguished broadcasters and present the first-ever CBA station awards, recognizing outstanding programming and talent in October.

Of the five inductees, four have strong ties to radio. Leading the 2024 Class are WMNR founders John and Carol Babina. The Monroe-based, noncommercial, classical station celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2023. Former Connoisseur Media as Chief Engineer Dom Bordonaro spent nearly 40 years as a broadcast engineer, retiring in 2019.

Dick Robinson’s radio career spans nearly 70 years, extending to Hartford’s WDRC. He founded the Connecticut School of Broadcasting, which has trained thousands of broadcasters. Robinson continues to share his passion through his show Dick Robinson’s American Standards by the Sea and his philanthropic work with The Society for the Preservation of the Great American Songbook.

Mark Davis is the Chief Political Correspondent for WTNH-TV and co-hosted Connecticut’s first Saturday morning news program, Good Morning Connecticut. He had a popular call-in radio show, Dial Mark Davis on Hartford’s WTIC-AM.

Solely from the television side, Scot Haney has been the meteorologist for WFSB-TV since 1998.

Connecticut Broadcasters Association Chair Kristin Okesson said, “The CBA Hall of Fame is a way for us to honor remarkable individuals for their long and particularly distinguished service to the broadcasting industry and to the people of Connecticut. And The CBAs are a way to celebrate the work of those in our industry who work every day to inform and entertain the viewers and listeners of Connecticut.”