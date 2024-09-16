Pfizer Takes The Week’s Top Ad Spot As ULTA Beauty Boosts

Pfizer could be prepping for a repeat of 2023, when it was the top dog of radio in Q4. After bursting into the lead last week, the pharmaceutical giant continues to dominate Media Monitors’ rankings of the leading national radio advertisers.

For the week of September 9-15, Pfizer secured the number one spot with 77,391 spots aired. The company’s heavy investment in radio advertising underscores its commitment to maintaining high visibility, especially as public health remains a critical topic.

Previous board leader Progressive, maintained its second-place position with 64,903 spots. Indeed made a significant leap this week, climbing from ninth place to third with 39,118 spots aired. While not in the top five, Indeed competitor ZipRecruiter re-entered the top 10, moving up from 20th to 9th as the job market remains dynamic ahead of the holiday season.

ULTA Beauty rose dramatically from 14th place last week to fourth, airing 33,070 ads. Vicks rounded out the top five, airing 31,973 spots as cold and flu season approaches.