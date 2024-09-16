Rachel Haggerty Named 2024 MIW NABLF Launch Mentee

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio and the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation has announced Rachel Haggerty as the 2024 MIW NABLF Launch Program mentee. In its second year, the program aims to support and guide women who are relatively new to the radio industry in fostering talent and leadership.

While attending Seton Hall University, Haggerty was actively involved with WSOU, serving as Assistant Technical Operations Director and later as a student manager. After completing the NAB Technology Apprenticeship Program, she interned at iHeartMedia New York City and served as Assistant Chief Engineer at 77 WABC.

Haggerty now works with Premiere Networks on nationally syndicated talk shows and is an active member of the Society of Broadcast Engineers, holding a Certificate in Broadcast Radio Engineering.

Haggerty remarked, “I’m beyond excited to begin this adventure with Mentoring and Inspiring Women to further my career as a woman in broadcast engineering. I’ve been passionate about radio since I was a kid, and I can’t wait to see myself grow with this mentorship!”

MIW Board President Ruth Presslaff said, “We wholeheartedly welcome Rachel Haggerty as the 2024 MIW NABLF Launch Program mentee. Rachel’s impressive journey in broadcast engineering and her dedication to the industry make her an ideal candidate for this program.”

NABLF President Michelle Duke added, “We are excited to partner with MIW again this year to ensure mentorship and professional growth of Rachel’s career. The NAB Leadership Foundation is dedicated to recruiting, training, and supporting the next generation of broadcasters. We look forward to seeing Rachel develop into a future leader and becoming a role model for other women pursuing careers in media.”