Houston Radio Stations Unite to Raise $85K for Children’s Literacy

Audacy Houston’s annual “Kids Read Radiothon” in support of the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation raised $85,000. The funds will provide 17,000 new books to children of low-income families in the local community.

Stations involved in the September 10 fundraising event included Mix 96.5 (KHMX), 100.3 The Bull (KILT), Mega 101 (KLOL), 95.7 The Spot (KKHH), and SportsRadio 610 (KILT-AM).

The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation works to improve lives by making literacy accessible to underserved children – of which 61% do not have books in their homes. The foundation also assists adults through educational resources and volunteer efforts.

Audacy Houston Senior Vice President and Market Manager Sarah Frazier said, “It was inspiring to watch our Houston radio stations come together to work toward a common goal with enthusiastic support from listeners. Houston always steps up, and we are so proud and honored to serve the community here.”