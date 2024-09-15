Radio Stations Unite to Boost Black Voter Registration in Atlanta

Atlanta’s Black Radio United For The Vote initiative, born in 2020 from a collaboration among local station leaders, is reuniting ten radio stations to mobilize voters ahead of the November elections as Georgia emerges as a heated battleground state.

This coalition includes Urban One, Audacy, Cox Media Group, Clark Atlanta University, Core Radio Group, Davis Broadcasting in partnership with the Urban League of Greater Atlanta, the initiative aims to register Black voters and ensure high turnout on election day.

Radio continues to be a crucial platform for engaging Black voters in the US. According to Katz Local Vote, there are 33.6 million Black adults in the country, with a high voter registration rate of 86%. Of those registered, 85% consistently participate in elections, demonstrating strong civic engagement.

The demographic skews older, with 66% over the age of 35, and women slightly outnumbering men at 53% to 47%. Radio remains a powerful medium for reaching this community, with 83% of Black voters tuning in regularly, compared to 77% who watch broadcast TV.

CMG Program Director Dyron Ducati stated, “I’m so grateful that former KISS programmer, Terri Avery, had the vision to bring the leaders of urban radio in Atlanta together to educate and inspire the community. Black Radio United for the Vote will continue to impact our future through this vetting and voting initiative. It’s a great day to be a broadcaster in Georgia.”

Audacy Atlanta VP of Programming Reggie Rouse shared, “Audacy is committed to serving the community and educating our audience on the importance of voting. V-103 and News-Talk 1380 WAOK are proud to be part of Black Radio United For The Vote and encourage all of our listeners to register and participate this election year.”

Steve Hegwood, President & CEO of Core Radio Group, pointed out, “We need to vote. Young, old, women and men… especially men. We need to vote.”