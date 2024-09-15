Former North Carolina Radio Personality Found Slain In Van

A former Charlotte radio personality, known by many for his traffic reports, was found dead from blunt force trauma in a van outside his home. Now the 62-year-old’s 29-year-old roommate has been charged with murder and could face the death penalty if convicted.

Warren “Doug” Maxwell was found bludgeoned on Wednesday when Isidro Aguero Jr.’s stepmother called 911 from their home after her husband discovered blood in the basement and noticed a portion of the carpet had been cut out. She reported her suspicions that her stepson may have killed someone.

Maxwell and Aguero Jr. each occupied separate rooms in the home’s basement.

When deputies arrived at the scene, Aguero Jr. emerged with his hands raised and informed them that there was a dead body in the van. Deputies detained and Mirandized him, after which he invoked his right to remain silent. The Davie County Sheriff’s Office reported finding Maxwell’s body in the van, wrapped in carpet and other items, including a mattress.

No motive has been disclosed.

Doug Maxwell worked as an on-air talent with Urban One Charlotte’s News/Talk 1110 WBT-AM and 107.9 The Link (WLNK) from 2010 until early 2017, primarily as a traffic reporter. For the past seven and a half years, he served as an executive account manager with an area office furniture store.

Aguero Jr. is a US Navy veteran and a current student. The judge set his bond at $2 million. If convicted, Aguero Jr. faces a maximum sentence of the death penalty and a minimum of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

His next court appearance is scheduled for September 26.