Astra and Marie Join New York City’s ‘KTU Morning Crew’

Following Sean “Hollywood” Hamilton’s announcement that he’s moving from afternoons to mornings on New York City’s 103.5 KTU (WKTU), iHeartMedia has revealed the New York Post’s Astra and his former afternoon co-host Marie will be joining him on September 16.

Hollywood Hamilton & The KTU Morning Crew is taking over the slot last held by Carolina Bermudez and Greg T.

Astra, already familiar to KTU audiences from her weekend shows, brings over two decades of experience in the New York market. She recently took on the role of global anchor for Page Six, producing daily news segments for the New York Post‘s renowned entertainment column.

Marie will introduce the popular feature “War of the Roses” to the morning lineup after a successful 13-year run during Hamilton’s afternoon show. She has been featured on numerous national and local radio programs and is an experienced voice-over artist, actress, and producer.

KTU Program Director Chris Conley commented, “KTU is bringing fresh energy, exciting segments, and the hottest music to kick off your mornings right on The Beat of New York. Stay tuned for a whole new level of entertainment!”

Astra said, “I’m thrilled to join Hollywood Hamilton & The KTU Morning Crew — pinch me, this feels unreal. Working with such a talented host I’ve long admired is a dream come true. As a lifelong New Yorker with over two decades in the market, I’m incredibly excited for this opportunity to tackle morning radio with the best. A big thank you to Hollywood for this amazing chance, and to Thea Mitchem and Chris Conley for believing in me.”

Marie stated, “I am truly honored and grateful for this incredible opportunity. A heartfelt thank you to iHeart and Hollywood Hamilton for their years of support and fun. I am excited to join the amazing team at WKTU and be part of this fantastic show. Thank you all!”