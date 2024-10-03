Radio Continues Its Key Role in Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts

As communities continue to recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, radio continues to be a vital lifeline in the areas affected and beyond. From FEMA’s call for broadcasters to share critical recovery information, to radio personalities and networks launching creative fundraising campaigns, the airwaves are playing a key role in relief efforts.

FEMA Again Turns To Radio

FEMA encourages radio stations to amplify these messages to help their communities in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

FEMA has provided radio scripts to assist communities recovering from Hurricane Helene by offering vital information on disaster assistance and available resources. The script is designed for radio hosts to share with listeners during live or recorded broadcasts, ensuring those impacted by the storm are informed about how to begin their recovery.

The script includes details on how to apply for FEMA disaster assistance, which can help cover essential needs, temporary housing, and home repairs. The announcement also highlights that 25 counties in North Carolina, including the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, have been granted a major disaster declaration.

Additionally, the scripts urge residents to check with local officials for updates and call 211 for information on food, water, and other necessities.

Raising Cash With Syndicated Clothes

The Premiere Networks-syndicated show Brooke & Jeffrey has launched a new “Merch for a Cause” fundraiser to aid Hurricane Helene relief efforts. Listeners can purchase special-edition green Brooke & Jeffrey sweatshirts and t-shirts, with all proceeds going to support Heart to Heart International.

Heart to Heart International is actively working in Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina, providing medical supplies, hygiene kits, and mobile aid clinics to those affected by the hurricane.

Brooke Fox said, “We chose green because it’s a color that represents hope and healing. That is exactly what we all want for every person, every family, and every community affected by this disaster. Please know that each sweatshirt and tee you buy truly makes an impact.”

Beasley Boosts The Red Cross

Beasley Media Group has announced a partnership with the Red Cross as part of its ongoing Community of Caring Initiative to help those affected by Hurricane Helene. Beasley stations nationwide are urging listeners and advertisers to contribute to the Red Cross Hurricane Helene Relief effort by donating online through station websites or the Beasley corporate website. Alongside on-air and online public service announcements, Beasley is also using Quu in-car dashboard messaging to further encourage donations to support the Red Cross’s relief work for the hurricane’s victims. As of the latest FCC report, there are 40 AM and FM stations reported as being out of service due to the storm.