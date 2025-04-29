Carpe Momento

If I were to ask you about your five most memorable experiences in radio, I’m sure the answers would be vivid, descriptive, and very detailed. More than likely, you’d also consider at least some of those five experiences as defining moments for you.

I just finished The Power of Moments by Chip and Dan Heath, which I would highly recommend. It was a fascinating exploration of why certain experiences have a very specific impact. We see and hear these everywhere – in a grocery store, a restaurant, at church, on the air, etc.

They have a knack for standing out from the rest and becoming especially meaningful. How can we create those “moments” with our talent and with our station? There are lots of buzzwords that have been used in the past regarding radio stations and talent, but this book really refines the process by identifying four key elements that make a moment memorable:

Elevation – Moments that rise above the norm are more memorable, positive or negative. They suggest in the book to “break the script.” Asheville, NC, radio stations did just that when the floods from Hurricane Helene hit last fall. Deviate from the norm and inform better than you ever have. Lead up to a major concert with a day’s worth of the headliner’s music. Show up at a listener’s door with a station prize. Insight – Moments that involve a shift in perspective or a new understanding. The amazing charity radiothons we do are a perfect example. There’s also that opportunity when interviewing an artist or someone well-known, as you dig a little deeper than the music or a tour, and learn more about the person. Listeners are likely to remember that conversation and where they heard it. It could be your air talent breaking from music when disaster hits the community. I remember here in Nashville on the day of the Covenant school shootings, one radio station eschewed music for a day to have an emotional two-way conversation with the audience. Made for a very memorable day for those who participated and, speaking from experience, those who listened. Pride – Moments of achievement, courage, or recognition. The military salutes on lots of stations have always had a tremendous impact. I programmed in a heavily military populated market for 13 years, and one of the most memorable moments for our station was our live broadcast on a Navy pier when a large aircraft carrier group came home from a long deployment. Thousands were there to greet them. Those live broadcasts made for some great radio! Or maybe someone in the audience is singled out for doing something special in your city/town. Keep those eyes and ears open in the community every day. Connection – Moments that bring us closer to others, creating lasting bonds and memories. Obviously, any personal connection with listeners strengthens that relationship. This also applies to sharing those emotional/entertaining stories from on-air talent that strengthen that bond with the audience. I’ve told the story of having a pregnant morning show. (Let me clarify – the male talent’s wife and the female talent herself – were pregnant at the exact same time.) The content was real, at times emotional, and just about every listener could identify with the two different perspectives. Listener groups are also an excellent form of connection, as you solicit their opinions and ideas and use some of them. Your air talent responding personally to listeners on email, socials, etc., adds to that special bond.

I saw a quote a few days ago from a well-respected veteran programmer who simply said, “Great content beats a great song any day, anytime!” Creating those “moments” will definitely accomplish that.