AWMF Sets Dates for 50th Annual Gracie Awards

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has set the dates for its landmark 50th Annual Gracie Awards in 2025. There will again be two ceremonies dedicated to recognizing the achievements of women in the media industry.

The 2025 Gracie Awards will feature the Gracies Gala, recognizing national awards, on May 20 at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills and the Gracies Luncheon, celebrating local and student contributions, on June 18 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

Established in 1975, the Gracie Awards commend outstanding individual achievements and exemplary programming produced by, for, and about women. The call for entries for the 50th Gracie Awards will open in October 2024.

In honor of this golden anniversary, AWMF is also introducing a refreshed logo for the Gracie Awards, symbolizing strength, innovation, and connection within media.

Alliance for Women in Media Foundation President Becky Brooks said, “As we approach the 50th Annual Gracie Awards, we reflect on five decades of tremendous progress made in advancing women in media. The Gracies have been a beacon of recognition for the incredible talents and contributions of women in our industry. Next year’s celebration is not only a tribute to our past but also a spotlight on the bright future ahead. We are eager to honor the trailblazers who have paved the way and the rising stars who continue to shape the media landscape.”