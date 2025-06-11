Broadcasters Foundation of America Giving Day Returns June 24

The Broadcasters Foundation of America has announced that its annual Giving Day will take place on Tuesday, June 24. The campaign supports the Foundation’s mission to provide financial assistance to radio and television professionals facing acute hardship due to illness, natural disasters, or unforeseen life circumstances.

The organization reports a steady rise in demand for assistance, with Giving Day playing a crucial role in sustaining monthly and emergency grant programs that help broadcasters across the country. Since 2007, the BFOA’s annual grant distribution has grown from $400,000 to nearly $2 million in 2024. The Foundation is calling on industry members to contribute either personally or through corporate support.

Beyond fundraising, the initiative also aims to raise awareness about the availability of aid. The Foundation encourages all radio and television professionals who may qualify to reach out and apply.

Broadcasters Foundation President Tim McCarthy urged, “Please do not stand on the sidelines. If you’re part of the broadcasting community, while we hope you never need us, we need to be here for you should disaster or illness strike. The need for aid continues to grow each year, and I ask every broadcaster to consider a personal or corporate donation.”

BFOA Chair Scott Herman stated, “Every dollar raised during BFOA’s Giving Day goes directly to grants that help our colleagues who are struggling. Whether an emergency grant due to a disaster or a monthly grant due to a long-term debilitating illness, the Broadcasters Foundation must always be there to give a hand-up to our colleagues in need.”

Giving Day is part of the Foundation’s 2025 Summer Event Series, featuring two Media Mixers and the 27th Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament.