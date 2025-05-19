BFOA Returns to New York City for Media Mixer On June 18

Following strong demand, The Broadcasters Foundation of America has announced details of its third New York City Media Mixer, with the free networking and fundraising event returning to iHeartMedia’s NYC studios on Wednesday, June 18.

The Media Mixer series aims to connect new and emerging professionals with seasoned broadcasters and executives, while also raising awareness about the Foundation’s charitable mission to support broadcasters in need.

This year’s Gotham gathering – running 5:30 to 7:30p ET – will be co-hosted by Broadcasters Foundation Ambassador and Way Up with Angela Yee host Angela Yee, whose show airs in New York on iHeart’s Power 105.1. She will be joined by Pedro Rivera, reporter and anchor for WABC-TV.

The event will conclude with a performance by Long Island singer/songwriter Camryn Quinlan.

Previous mixers have been held in major markets including Los Angeles and Chicago, with a future 2025 Mixer planned in Austin, TX. The event is free to attend, though registration is required.

Broadcasters Foundation President Tim McCarthy said, “We are thrilled that there has been such an overwhelmingly positive response to our Media Mixers. During today’s dramatic changes in the media landscape, more broadcast professionals – entry, junior, and senior levels – want to get together to exchange experiences and brainstorm for the future.”

“We ask everyone in broadcasting who knows about the work we do at the Broadcasters Foundation to please share that with everyone in our business. We want to reach everyone in television and radio, across all markets – large and small – to let them know we are here to help. It is a tragedy if a broadcaster who needs our help doesn’t apply because they don’t know about us,” he added.

Support for the Broadcasters Foundation comes from the broadcasting community. Over the past 15 years, the Foundation’s grant-making efforts have grown significantly, increasing from providing $400,000 in grants in 2007 to nearly $2,000,000 in 2024.