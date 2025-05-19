Home Depot, Lowe’s Make Late Radio Moves Before Memorial Day

With the holiday weekend ahead, radio is finally seeing signs of life from the season’s biggest advertisers. The Home Depot and Lowe’s started a late, but noticeable, push on the airwaves within a half month of Memorial Day and the unofficial start of summer.

Both home improvement retailers climbed into the top five of Media Monitors’ Spot Ten Radio rankings for the week of May 12–18.

The Home Depot leapt from No. 27 to No. 3, while Lowe’s jumped from No. 14 to No. 4. Their sudden spike in ad volume stands in sharp contrast to last week, when Radio Ink reported that Memorial Day-driven advertising was largely missing from national radio rotations.

Progressive maintained its hold on the No. 1 spot, continuing its long-standing dominance in radio. But the biggest mover was Verizon Wireless, which soared from No. 36 to No. 2—another sign that brands may be ramping up in compressed, last-minute bursts.

The timing of The Home Depot and Lowe’s return may reflect broader financial caution, with marketers holding back earlier seasonal spending amid economic uncertainty. Still, the reliance on radio to drive last-minute foot traffic and reach home-focused consumers preparing for landscaping, maintenance, and backyard upgrades remains strong.

With tight budgets and shifting strategies defining the spring, the late reappearance of two longtime radio powerhouses may not herald a blockbuster summer, but it’s a reminder that even in leaner times, radio is still part of the plan.