Montero, Sasso, Cuprys, & Wood To Address DC Changes At HRC

The return of a familiar face to the White House has been anything but déjà vu. The 2025 election ushered in a second-term administration that is taking a far more hands-on approach with the media industry, and radio broadcasters are squarely on the radar.

At Hispanic Radio Conference 2025, a timely and highly anticipated panel will examine the legal and regulatory shifts already underway in Washington and what they could mean for Hispanic broadcasters and the industry at large.

“Legal Update: Meet the New Boss … NOT the Same as the Old Boss” will cut through the rhetoric to provide an unfiltered view of how policy developments could impact station ownership, compliance, content delivery, and audience engagement. Among the topics on the table:

Potential changes to ownership caps

The FCC’s evolving position on foreign investment and political advertising

AI regulation

Pressure points around DEI initiatives

AM radio’s place in the dashboard

Moderated by Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth Partner Frank Montero, the panel will feature Latino Media Network Chief Legal & Compliance Officer Aleksandra Cuprys, Colorado Broadcasters Association President/CEO Justin Sasso, and Entravision Deputy General Counsel Christopher Wood.

This session arrives at a pivotal moment for the industry. With Washington signaling a more assertive role in shaping media policy, broadcasters will need more than just awareness—they’ll need a strategy.

“Legal Update: Meet the New Boss … NOT the Same as the Old Boss” takes place at Hispanic Radio Conference 2025, June 11–12 in Houston. Early Bird pricing ends at 12:01am ET on May 27. Lock in the best price NOW and be sure to make your hotel reservation at the exclusive HRC rate.