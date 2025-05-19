CMG Sells All Tulsa Radio Stations to Area Optometrist

Cox Media Group is divesting its Tulsa cluster to a local entrepreneur and first-time radio owner. The deal includes KRMG 102.3 FM and 740 AM, K95.5 (KWEN), Mix 96.5 (KRAV), and 103.3 The Eagle (KJSR) and is expected to close in the early second half of 2025.

The acquisition, pending FCC approval, signals an investment in local radio by Zoellner Media Group, which is owned by Tulsa optometrist Dr. Robert H. Zoellner.

Dr. Zoellner has long been a vocal supporter of local broadcasting, having used radio advertising extensively to build his businesses since launching his first optometry clinic in 1991. To lead operations, Dr. Zoellner has appointed veteran CMG market leader Steve Hunter as President and General Manager. Hunter brings more than two decades of experience at CMG Tulsa, Scripps Radio, and Griffin Media.

No sale price has been named at this time. The transaction was brokered by Mark Jorgenson of Jorgenson Broadcast Brokerage.

Dr. Zoellner said, “We’re thrilled to welcome these incredible radio stations into the Zoellner Media Group family. Radio has played a crucial role in my business success, and I have always been passionate about its ability to connect communities and drive meaningful engagement. This acquisition allows us to build upon a legacy of excellence while fostering innovation across broadcast and digital platforms. I couldn’t be more excited to get started.”

CMG President and CEO Dan York stated, “One of the reasons Zoellner Media Group is the right transaction partner is their intent to invest in our Tulsa radio stations to build on the momentum the Tulsa team has established. We share the belief that there’s a strong future for our radio stations and our people serving the Tulsa community.”