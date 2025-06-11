Federal Court Greenlights KDHX Sale, Volunteers ‘Devastated’

“We join the whole community in mourning this tragic, unnecessary sale of a precious community asset,” are the words of supporters and former staff of St. Louis’ KDHX, as a federal bankruptcy judge closed a dramatic tale that has captured headlines for months.

On June 9, United States Bankruptcy Judge Kathy A. Surratt-States authorized the sale of the noncommercial music signal to Gateway Creative Broadcasting, operator of religious stations Joy FM and Boost Radio. The decision concludes a months-long struggle by former staffers and unpaid volunteers to retain control of the station’s broadcast signal and revive its former format, while national Christian radio network Educational Media Foundation sought KDHX’s license for itself.

The transaction transfers KDHX’s non-real estate assets from current licensee Double Helix Corporation to Gateway Creative for $8.75 million. Its original sale price before auction was $4.35 million.

As part of the agreement, Gateway Creative Broadcasting has committed to hosting KDHX Community Media on an HD2 multicast channel and online audio stream, preserving some form of local programming. According to court filings, the sale price will fund at least four additional years of operations for KDHX.

However, this still does not sit well with many community members. The League of Volunteer Enthusiasts of KDHX had urged the court to reject the sale, terminate the exclusivity period for Double Helix to propose a reorganization, and grant 90 days to pursue an alternate, community-driven plan. Those efforts were denied.

In a statement, LOVE of KDHX wrote, “We believe that 88.1 KDHX exists to serve the whole community and to be the unique voice of that community. Along with all of St. Louis, we are devastated at the loss of this voice.”