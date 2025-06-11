Broadcast Stars Shine at the 2025 Service to America Awards

The NAB Leadership Foundation hosted the 2025 Celebration of Service to America Awards Tuesday evening at The Anthem in Washington, DC, honoring public service efforts of broadcasters, community leaders, and corporate partners.

This year’s awards spotlighted the enduring power of AM radio. Three of the four top station honors went to AM broadcasters, as the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act continues its path through Congress. Beasley Media Group was honored in the Broadcast Ownership Group category for its Community of Caring initiative, underscoring the industry’s commitment to mental health, public health, and civic engagement.

Also recognized was BELFOR Property Restoration, which received the 2025 Corporate Leadership Award for its national disaster recovery efforts during a year marked by extreme weather and community crises, and opera legend Denyce Graves-Montgomery, who was recognized with the Service to America Leadership Award for her decades-long dedication to mentoring emerging vocal talent and expanding access to classical music.

Radio Ink was in attendance for the evening, capturing moments with some of radio’s most recognizable faces and names.