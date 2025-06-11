Downturns Reset the Hiring Game (And That’s Good For Radio)

In the past few months of economic question marks, I’ve been sharing the valuable lessons I’ve learned from recruiting in a recession. Another big one? To get past my own beliefs of what actually happens in a recession. Here’s what I thought:

During a recession, people are getting fired left and right. And now, the job market – for those companies that were hiring – must be getting flooded with incredible people looking for a job.

Here’s what I found to be true:

Recessions often act like giant reset buttons for companies… and some even welcome them when it comes to staffing! Why? Because during a downturn, businesses can make long-delayed personnel changes under the cover of economic necessity. It becomes easier to let people go by simply saying, “Sorry, it’s the recession.”

I asked companies across the nation the same question: “What is the difference you’re seeing when recruiting when things were going great versus now being in a recession?” The answer I heard again and again was, “In a recession, you just see a great many more bad applicants.”

Don’t fear a downturn in the economy; understand what it does and the opportunities it creates. Radio may generally get fewer candidates, but they’re typically far more qualified, and that’s what companies really want!

Have a question about recruitment advertising? Get in touch with me and I will consider answering it in a future article! If your radio group is looking to capture these dollars, we should talk.