Radiocraft Enters Syndication Market With TJ, LIVELINE, & Jubal

A Gemini XIII Media partnership is adding a new player to national radio syndication. Meet Radiocraft – a venture backed by broadcast veterans John Garabedian, TJ Taormina, and Scott Meyers, with a lineup of established and emerging syndicated shows.

The company will handle domestic and international syndication for a slate that includes flagship offerings like The TJ Show, hosted by former Z100 and 103.3 AMP Radio personality TJ Taormina. The show launched under Gemini XIII in 2023 and now airs on more than 95 affiliates.

LIVELINE, a nightly live request show created by Garabedian and hosted by Mason Kelter, is also part of the new portfolio, with more than 60 stations currently airing the program. The syndicator will also serve as the exclusive affiliate sales and support partner for The Jubal Show.

Gemini XIII, launched in 2022 by Cadence13 Co-Founder Spencer Brown and former Westwood One COO Charles Steinhauer, co-owns Radiocraft. The company also operates United Stations Radio Networks and full-service digital firm The Infinite Agency.