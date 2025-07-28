Future Farm Broadcasters Win NAFB Foundation Scholarships

The National Association of Farm Broadcasting Foundation has awarded $47,500 in scholarships to six college students pursuing degrees in agriculture communications, with recipients set to be honored at the 2025 NAFB Convention this fall.

The scholarships, which span six named awards funded by corporate partners and NAFB supporters, will be formally presented during the NAFB Foundation Celebration Luncheon on November 19 in Kansas City.

This year’s scholarship recipients are:

Jacie Ambrose of St. Paul, NE (University of Nebraska-Omaha) – Robert E. and Patricia A. Schmidt Foundation Scholarship

Morgan Anderson of Amanda, OH (Ohio University) – Jack Farmakis Scholarship presented by J.L. Farmakis, Inc.

Maci Carter of Caledonia, OH (Oklahoma State University) – John Deere Scholarship

Ella Stiefvater of Salem, SD (South Dakota State University) – Orion Samuelson Scholarship sponsored by CME Group, Inc.

Cortney Zimmerman of Spencer, WI (Oklahoma State University) – Grow Smart Scholarship presented by BASF

Chloe Zittergruen of Keswick, IA (Iowa State University) – Cyndi Young Scholarship presented by Brownfield Ag News

Since launching its scholarship program in 1977, the NAFB Foundation has distributed more than $1 million to support the next generation of farm broadcasters and ag media professionals.

NAFB Foundation President and Brownfield Ag News Broadcast Supervisor Meghan Grebner said, “The NAFB Foundation, with support from our members and corporate donors, is proud to invest in these talented and deserving agriculture communications students. This investment to cultivate the next generation of farm broadcasters and ag communicators for all of American agriculture is made possible through the generous support of corporate donations, booster club contributions, and funds raised at our annual auction at convention.”