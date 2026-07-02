What Power in Radio Actually Means To Those Who Wield It

This year marks the 30th edition of Radio Ink‘s 40 Most Powerful People in Radio. It is beyond trite to say a lot has changed in the industry since then. What hasn’t changed is the harder question underneath: what does power actually mean to the people who have it?

In radio, “power” is an easy word to reach for and a hard one to pin down. It shows up in org charts and deal memos, in ratings and revenue lines. But the leaders who’ve built something lasting tend to describe it differently. Less as a position held and more as a force earned, and one that always carries an obligation.

In our upcoming issue, Radio Ink asked the 40 Most Powerful People in Radio to define power on their own terms. What came back wasn’t a consensus, but it certainly was direct, considered, and occasionally willing to question the premise entirely.

Here’s some of what we were told:

“People often confuse ‘power’ with authority. Authority comes from your title and it disappears when you leave the building. Real power is earned: reputational capital built through results, influence, and persuasion. It’s how the best ideas win. Real power travels with you, regardless of your title.”

“Any good entrepreneur knows that there is no ‘power.’ My day is spent cajoling, begging, imploring, pushing, and working with our team of dedicated and savvy people to super serve our content partners, affiliates, listeners, and sponsors.”

“To me, power is the ability to create opportunity for others. It’s not measured by title, market share, or the number of people who report to you. Real power isn’t about control. It’s about empowering others to achieve more than they thought possible.”

Curious about who said what? Radio Ink biggest issue of the year, featuring the 40 Most Powerful People in Radio, is coming Monday, July 20. Click HERE to subscribe now.