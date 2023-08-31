Westwood One Makes Play For Black College Football HoF Classic

Westwood One is set to broadcast the 2023 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic. The game takes place on Sunday, September 3 in Canton, Ohio. This year’s contest features the Virginia Union University Panthers taking on the Morehouse College Maroon Tigers.

The live coverage will be anchored by a team consisting of Troy Clardy, Anthony Herron, and AJ Ross from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Pre-game and halftime shows will be hosted by Scott Graham from Westwood One’s studios.

Clardy, who has a rich history in sports broadcasting including his current role as the radio voice of Stanford University Athletics, will serve as the play-by-play announcer. Herron, a former NFL and University of Iowa football player turned analyst, will serve as the game analyst. AJ Ross, known for her work on The NFL on CBS, will be the sideline reporter.

The broadcast will be available on terrestrial radio stations across the country, SiriusXM, and can also be streamed online at westwoodonesports.com. Fans can also listen live through the Varsity App and Alexa-enabled devices.