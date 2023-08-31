Former Tight End Michael Colubiale Joins UCF Broadcast Team

Michael Colubiale, a former tight end for UCF who later played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, is stepping into a new role as an analyst on that school’s pregame radio broadcasts. Colubiale was approached by Marc Daniels, UCF’s play-by-play announcer, to join the team on iHeartMedia Orlando’s 96.9 The Game (WYGM-AM).

Initially, he will join Daniels and sideline reporter Scott Adams for several segments during the pregame show. Colubiale says although had no prior aspirations in sports broadcasting, the appeal of being around football again was too tempting to decline.

In an interview with the Orlando Sentinel, he said, “It caught me off guard a bit, but I’m excited. It’s a good opportunity to follow the team more in-depth and get some experience talking with those guys.”

The first UCF Knights game of the season is Thursday, August 31 at 7p ET against Kent State.