YouTube Music Adds Comments Section To Audio Streaming

The YouTube Music app is rolling out a significant user interface overhaul. The most noteworthy feature is the integration of a comments section, adapted from the main YouTube platform, into YouTube Music’s Now Playing screen.

YouTube Music is the first music streaming platform to have an active comments section, but some criticize the move, as the comments on YouTube have been known for allowing hate speech and spam.

The redesign also introduces a carousel of buttons in the Now Playing interface, situated between the artist’s name and the seek bar. The carousel accommodates various options such as liking or disliking a track, saving it, sharing it, downloading it, or switching to its radio version. Previously, these options were accessible only by tapping on the album art.

The rollout is happening gradually. Users with the latest version of the YouTube Music app are advised to force-stop and restart the app to access the new interface. In addition, Google has recently added features like Spotify-style live lyrics and a Samples tab, aimed at enhancing the overall user experience on YouTube Music and becoming more competitive in the marketplace.