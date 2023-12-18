PRPD Refreshes Board Ahead Of Brand Refresh In 2024

The Public Radio Program Directors Association is welcoming a fresh cohort of industry leaders to its board of directors. With the organization on the brink of a major rebrand, the board’s Governance committee carefully curated a diverse lineup of new members.

Soon to be known as the Public Media Content Collection, the association also bids farewell to Todd Mundt of Here & Now and Christine Dempsey of WLVR as they conclude their terms. PRPD also recognized outgoing Chair Jeff Ramirez.

The first PRPD board addition is Gillian Coldsnow, Program Director at CPR News in Denver, who brings over 40 years of media experience spanning from Singapore to Oregon and Washington. Next is Douglas Bell, the current Program Director at WAMU in Washington, DC, who has significantly contributed to the station’s inventory management and pandemic-era remote broadcasting. Bell is transitioning to the Senior Director of Radio role at WABE in Atlanta in 2024.

Third is Linda Wei, Chief Content Officer at Alaska Public Media in Anchorage, a seasoned leader in public media with a background at Nashville Public Television and Louisiana Public Broadcasting. Lastly, Jonathan Blakley, Chief Content Officer at WYPR/WTMD in Baltimore, joins the board with a rich 30-year career across digital journalism, commercial, and public radio, including stints at WAMU, KQED, Minnesota Public Radio News, and NPR.

Moreover, the PRPD board elected its new Executive Committee: Jenell Walton from Cincinnati Public Radio as Chair, Ele Ellis from WUWM in Milwaukee as Secretary, and Matt Martinez, Producer of The Assignment with Audie Cornish, as Treasurer.