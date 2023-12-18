GBH Kids Goes Interactive In ‘Work It Out Wombats! Podcast’

GBH Kids hopes to shake up the traditional kids’ podcasts sphere with the Work It Out Wombats! Podcast. Unlike typical podcasts, this eight-episode series, inspired by the popular TV show, invites young listeners to engage in playful activities with the characters.

Scheduled to debut in January, with weekly releases through February, the Work It Out Wombats! Podcast encourages children aged 3-6 to participate in imaginative games alongside adults.

GBH Kids producer Anthony Bostler explains, “It’s a more active kind of listening experience than your typical podcast. The characters break convention by talking to the listener, encouraging them to answer questions like, what’s your favorite snack, or prompting them to play a game of pirates or practice tiptoeing.”

“With podcasts, we’re able to create an intimate, imaginative experience without the use of a screen,” Bostler continues. “It is reminiscent of those radio dramas back in the day when families listened together. Instead of all looking at one fixed screen, they’re able to talk among themselves, as well as with the Wombats.”

Work It Out Wombats! Executive Producers Marcy Gunther and Marisa Wolsky said, “We are thrilled to expand the Work It Out Wombats! universe of TV programs, games, printables, hands-on activities, and resources for parents and educators to now include a podcast.”

The series is produced by GBH Kids and Cultural Whisperers and is distributed by PBS KIDS and PRX.