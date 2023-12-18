Pfizer Uses Radio To Help With Holiday Headaches

With seven days until Christmas, Lowe’s has climbed back to number one on Media Monitors’ list of radio’s top national advertisers. December continues to be the golden month of revenue that the industry was hoping for, with another week far exceeding the year’s average.

As mentioned, between December 11 and 17 Lowe’s leaped from second to first with 70,376 spots, surpassing last week’s leader, Boost Infinite. Pfizer continues its strong advertising push with 66,232 spots, remaining a significant player in the top three as winter vaccinations are stressed.

Macy’s, capitalizing on the holiday shopping season, made a notable entry into the top five with 46,582 spots. Finally, migraine relief pill Nurtec ODT made its first appearance on the list, with 45,241 spots, highlighting Pfizer’s continued investment in radio ads. Total spot plays for these key advertisers reached 287,621, indicating a healthy and vibrant market as both the holidays and 2023 head towards a close.