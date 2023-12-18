APM Podcast Ponders Deepwater Horizon’s Ripple Effect

APM Studios and Western Sound are launching Ripple, a new investigative podcast, on January 11. Hosted by seasoned podcaster Dan Leone, Ripple delves into the long-term aftermath of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, the largest oil spill in American history.

Leone, known for his work on shows like Lost Hills, Strangeland, and The Score: Bank Robber Diaries, is joined by senior reporter and producer Betsy Shepherd. Shepherd, whose reporting has been featured on NPR, BBC, and has earned awards like the James Beard and Edward Murrow awards, brings depth and expertise to the narrative.

Ripple is a part of APM Studios’ mission to create podcasts reflecting diverse stories across the United States. The podcast especially follows the hidden, enduring impact of the spill on Gulf Coast communities. The first two episodes launch on January 11, with subsequent episodes released weekly through February 22.