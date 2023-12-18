Audacy and CBS Local Television Strike Audio Stream Deal

Audacy and CBS Television have announced a content distribution partnership to enhance the reach of CBS-owned stations. Audio simulcasts of news streams from 14 CBS stations in major markets like Boston, Chicago, and New York are now accessible on Audacy’s app.

Other markets in the deal include Baltimore, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Sacramento, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. CBS Station streaming services provide around-the-clock breaking news coverage, while catering to local audiences with tailored content.

The Audacy collaboration will stack on top of the 6.45 billion minutes of viewing CBS Local video streaming services have seen through October, marking a 56% increase from the previous year.

Audacy SVP of Digital Audio Content Tim Clarke said, “We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with CBS Stations, expanding our commitment to delivering high-quality, locally relevant content to our listeners. This collaboration will give our listeners unparalleled access to timely and trusted news from major cities nationwide.”

CBS Stations SVP of Streaming Sahand Sepehrnia commented, “In 2018, CBS Stations were pioneers in local news streaming. And today, we are providing those channels on radio streaming in a first-of-its-kind venture with Audacy. We continue to find innovative ways to serve our audiences, whether that’s on TV, streaming, or radio.”