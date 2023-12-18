Zimmer Marketing in Joplin, MO, has a rare opening for a Program Director.

NewsTalk KZRG has facilities typically found only in Top 30 market plus a strong experienced staff. KZRG is one of America’s most respected News-Talk brands, honored for its nationally acclaimed coverage and human outreach during the devastating 2011 Joplin Tornado, and credited for saving thousands of lives. Today’s KZRG rivals fellow spoken word formats from Kansas City to Tulsa.

Zimmer Marketing is a family-owned and operated media company that lives and breathes, creating a fun, compelling on-air experience. Audio is our business, and we know how to win, and we know how to have fun! We are in a unique position as a debt-free company; we do not face the burden of the large national broadcast companies with downsizing and a contracting bottom line.

Joplin’s friendly neighbors and low cost of living makes this opportunity hard to pass up.

You have a huge voice in programming, unlike many corporate-structured radio companies. We want to hire the best and strive to be the best.

Our company is growing. Zimmer has evolved into a full-service marketing company with market-leading radio stations to brand creation, website development, video production, and digital marketing services we cover everything marketing.

Email your resume and cover letter to [email protected].

Zimmer Radio, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.