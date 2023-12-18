Across America, Radio Stations Bring Holiday Hope To Charities

Hearts and coffers are full after one of the largest weeks in the history of the Radio Ink Season of Giving Tally. The causes ranged from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Texas Children’s Hospital to local food banks and animal shelters, but they all have one thing in common: radio stations making a difference.

This time last Monday, the Tally was $10.6 million. In seven days, radio stations nearly doubled that, with additions to the tune of $8.2 million. AM stations showed how they’re valuable to communities outside of an emergency with LA’s KFI raising $1.3 million and Buffalo’s WBEN picking up $117,000.

Many causes are extremely close to the station’s community, like in the case of Mana’o Radio (KMNO), a volunteer-run community radio station in Wailuku, HI. KMNO successfully raised $30,330 for the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund during their Mana’o Strong event. The event witnessed a remarkable turnout with over 250 attendees. The funds, derived entirely from ticket sales and individual contributions at the event, will aid immediate and long-term recovery from the Maui wildfires.

However, the week’s biggest giver was iHeartMedia’s 106.7 Lite FM, pulling in a staggering $1.63 million dollars for the Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital at NYU Langone.

The Radio Ink Season of Giving Tally now stands at $18.8 million. With two weeks to go, beating 2021's total of $23.7 million is in sight, but don't slow down not!

