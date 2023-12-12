Los Angeles AM Raises More Than A Million Dollars In PastaThon

iHeartMedia Los Angeles’ KFI-AM 640 concluded its 13th annual KFI PastaThon event to an astounding sum, garnering more than $1.3 million and collecting 81,000 pounds of pasta and sauce for Caterina’s Club, a non-profit fighting kids’ food insecurity in Southern California.

The event spanned from November 15 to December 3, with listeners still giving online, even after the event’s formal conclusion.

Since its start in 2010, the PastaThon, with support from KFI listeners as well as local and national businesses, has raised over $7.2 million and amassed 831,000 pounds of pasta and sauce, providing vital assistance to children facing hunger.

KFI AM 640 Program Director Robin Bertolucci raved, “Once again, the KFI audience has come through with incredible generosity and kindness. This is our 13th year and every year we are touched by the giving spirit of KFI listeners. A huge thank you to them and to our partners, Smart and Final and Wendy’s for giving our listeners another way to give back to the community.”