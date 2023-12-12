Bouvard: AM/FM Is ‘Centerpiece’ Of Ad-Supported Audio

Cumulus Media and Westwood One Chief Insights Officer Pierre Bouvard is offering his overview of Edison Research’s latest “Share of Ear” data on ad-supported audio, updated for Q3 2023. The ongoing study, surveying 4,000 Americans annually since 2015, provides an eight-year perspective on audio usage in the US.

Key findings include a notable resurgence in in-car AM/FM radio listening, returning to pre-pandemic levels. Additionally, at-home listening for all ad-supported audio has remained high, reflecting ongoing work-from-home trends.

The immediate spike is the rise in spoken word content post-COVID, including news, talk, and sports. In 2016, adults aged 25-54 devoted 26% of their ad-supported audio time to spoken word, which has now increased to 39% in 2023. If this trend continues, spoken word could account for half of all ad-supported audio listening by 2028.

This growth is especially strong with podcasts, whose shares have increased by 575% since 2016. In contrast, ad-supported music streaming on platforms like Pandora and Spotify has declined by 31% over the same period.

In that same vein, AM/FM radio streaming now surpasses the combined audience share of Pandora and Spotify. In-car listening for AM/FM radio jumped from 41% in 2022 to 50% in 2023, surpassing pre-pandemic levels of 49%. In comparison, at-home listening for ad-supported audio has seen a six-point increase from 2016-2019 to 2023.

Overall, AM/FM radio continues to dominate the ad-supported audio platform with a 69% overall share and an 85% share in-car.

More data can be found on the Cumulus Media/Westwood One Audio Active Group blog.