Pfizer Double Dips On Radio Advertising As Holiday Profits Persist

The last month of 2023 continues to hold plenty of promise and profit for radio when it comes to national advertisers. Following a record week for the year, spot play among the top five advertisers fell but performed well above the past few months’ average.

Boost Infinite took the lead with a notable 60,798 spots aired from December 4 to December 10. Lowe’s, the previous week’s front-runner, maintains a powerful presence even after cutting plays almost in half with 56,327 spots.

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer had a giant week, maintaining its position at third with 44,389. Under a partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb, Pfizer also took fifth with another substantial 40,552 spots. Cricket Wireless makes a significant leap into the top five with 43,366 spots at fourth, underscoring the cell phone sector continues to lean on strategic investments in radio advertising for the holidays.

Collectively, the total spot plays for the leading advertisers amounted to 245,432 for this week. Although this represents a decrease from the previous week’s high of 303,809, it still shows significant strength during the festive season.