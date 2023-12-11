Danny Bonaduce To Retire, Begins Final Week On Seattle Radio

Actor and longtime Seattle radio personality Danny Bonaduce has announced his retirement from The Danny Bonaduce and Sarah Morning Show on iHeartMedia’s 102.5 KZOK. His final show will be on Friday, December 15. Sarah will continue as the morning show host, with her new co-host to be announced soon.

Outside of radio, Bonaduce is best known for playing Danny Partridge on The Partridge Family, as well as roles in Bewitched and Corvette Summer. His radio career took off in the late 1980s in Los Angeles and spanned major markets including Chicago, Philadelphia, and New York before joining KZOK in 2011.

Bonaduce remarked, “I am the luckiest guy in entertainment…I want to thank the loyal fans who have followed me throughout my career, including the last 12 based in Seattle. Thank you to iHeartRadio for believing in me, to my on-air partner Sarah for putting up with me. My thanks to Paul Anderson, my agent for decades who has been my steady guide and business partner. And most importantly, to the love of my life, Amy, who is my rock…I’ve been in the entertainment industry for six decades and this is the best time I’ve ever had. Thank you all.”

KZOK PD Chris Sargent said, “Besides the great show that Danny has helped guide all these years, getting to know Danny and working beside him has been a pleasure. He’s a down to earth guy who always enjoys the simple things, and we’re going to miss him and his energy around here.”

iHeartMedia Seattle President Mark Glynn added, “Danny’s retirement marks the end of an era in radio. His unique talent, charisma and dedication made a lasting impact on the industry, and he will be missed greatly by both listeners and our team at iHeartMedia Seattle.”