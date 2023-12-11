Five ‘New Faces of Country’ Chosen To Grace CRS 2024

Country Radio Broadcasters has announced an exciting lineup for the New Faces of Country Music Show at CRS 2024. The event, scheduled for March 1 during CRS 2024, will showcase performances by George Birge, Dillon Carmichael, Corey Kent, Megan Moroney, and Conner Smith.

To qualify for the 2024 show, artists must have achieved noteworthy success between November 1, 2022, and October 31, 2023. Over its five-decade history, the New Faces of Country Music Show has played a crucial role in launching the careers of nearly every major country star, marking it as a must-attend event at CRS.

New Faces Committee Chairman Chuck Aly commented, “With five of 2023’s top 10 airplay artists earning that distinction for the first time, there’s no doubt country music is surging at every level. The 2024 New Faces class is another prime example, and yet one more reason to look forward to the country industry’s most important B2B event – CRS.”