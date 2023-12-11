Audacy Hosts Radiothons For Kids In Philadelphia and Cleveland

As radio’s Season of Giving goes on, two Audacy signals have each raised six figures in their markets, in support of two children’s hospitals. Philadelphia’s BIG 98.1 (WOGL) and Cleveland’s Star 102 (WDOK) both collected lots of cash during their respective radiothons.

Audacy Philadelphia’s WOGL raised more than $245,000 during their 22nd annual “BIG 98.1 Loves Our Kids Radiothon” for the Child Life, Education, and Creative Arts Therapy Department at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The event, broadcast on December 7 and 8, was hosted by BIG 98.1’s morning host, Coop, with help from talent across the cluster.

Philadelphia Market Manager David Yadgaroff said, “The Child Life Specialists at CHOP are the people who comfort kids when they need it the most. They are the patients’ best friends and the parents’ greatest gift, and we’re proud to leverage our platform to support them. BIG 98.1 Loves Our Kids Radiothon is a special event for us and our local community. None of this is possible without the generous support of our listeners and advertisers.”

Meanwhile, Audacy Cleveland’s Star 102 brought in $180,280 during its 2023 Rainbow Radiothon, with the proceeds going to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital. Over the 21 years of the annual radiothon, WDOK has contributed to a cumulative total of more than $5.4 million.

“Year after year, I’m astounded by the selfless contributions from our audience,” said Audacy Cleveland Market Manager Tom Herschel. “It’s fulfilling to see what Star 102’s hard work can accomplish during this season of giving. Hearing the appreciation and positivity over the air has made the reward much greater.”

WOGL and WDOK push Radio Ink‘s 2023 Season of Giving Tally up to $11.02 million. Help us show how radio matters to local communities! Submit your station’s good works to our Online Editor Cameron Coats between now and the end of the year.