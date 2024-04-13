Cale Berger and Amanda Gorecki Take Mornings In Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh radio is getting a new morning show as Audacy introduces Cale Berger and Amanda Gorecki to Y108 (WDSY).

Berger is the 2021 Media Association of Pittsburgh’s Rising Star Award recipient. He brings years of experience from his roles spanning producer, on-air personality, and director of social media. His work contributed to KDKA News Radio earning a Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters Award for its digital presence. Berger also covers football and men’s basketball for the Pitt Panthers Radio Network.

Gorecki has been with Audacy since 2017.

Audacy Pittsburgh Market Manager Michael Spacciapolli said, “As native Pittsburghers, Cale and Amanda will connect with our local listeners on many levels, and their passionate energy should allow them to be one of the next great morning shows in the city.”

Berger remarked, “I am beyond appreciative of this opportunity with Y108. Pittsburgh is incredible and home to some of America’s best country music fans. I was raised on country radio and could not be more excited to join Amanda on this adventure.”

Gorecki added, “As a lifelong Pittsburgher, I’m thrilled to transition to this new role as I officially join the Y108 family and engage directly with our listeners. I love country music and this community, and I can’t wait to partner with Cale to kick start your mornings!”