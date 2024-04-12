SiriusXM Finds A New Way Into Used Cars With Tekmetric

As SiriusXM looks for new ways to expand its subscriber base amid a sweeping rebrand, the broadcaster has found an interesting new in for in-car satellite reach. Tekmetric, an automotive repair shop tech provider, is the latest to partner with SiriusXM.

This new collaboration allows repair shop owners using Tekmetric to offer their customers a complimentary 3-month subscription to SiriusXM’s Platinum Plan allowing automotive listening and streaming access through the recently redesigned SiriusXM app. The service is offered at no cost to the shops or their customers and does not require a credit card to start listening.

SiriusXM has made similar deals before, most recently partnering with Hyundai’s service centers to offer a free three-month SiriusXM Platinum Plan subscription to eligible customers after routine maintenance.

Tekmetric Chief Revenue Officer David Weiner stated, “We recognize the immense opportunity this collaboration with SiriusXM presents for repair shop owners. At Tekmetric, our goal is to provide shop owners with a wide range of options to enhance their customer experience. Enabling a complimentary SiriusXM subscription on our platform is just one way we empower shop owners to offer added value, sustaining loyalty and satisfaction among their customers.”

SiriusXM Senior Vice President and General Manager of Automotive Partnerships Gail Berger remarked, “Tekmetric offers an innovative technology solution to auto repair shops, and we are excited to add access to SiriusXM’s extensive lineup of music, sports, talk, and entertainment programming to customers of shops leveraging their platform.”