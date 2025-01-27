Vinnie Medugno Goes National with Red Apple Music Networks

Red Apple Music Networks is taking 77WABC‘s Vinnie Medugno Show into syndication. The one-hour Saturday show blends hits from the ’60s with select tracks from the ’50s and ’70s. In New York, his show leads off for fellow newly-syndicated host Cousin Brucie.

Medugno’s radio career began behind the scenes as a producer, fill-in host, and board operator at various NYC stations. He started The Vinnie Medugno Show in 2021 at WABC as My Cousin Vinnie.

Red Apple Media and 77WABC President Chad Lopez commented, “Vinnie brings a fresh approach to the oldies and radio. His charisma reaches across the airwaves to regale listeners with wonderful stories about oldies hits. Vinnie’s enthusiasm for the music of the ’60s creates a strong connection with his listeners.”

Medugno said, “It’s as if everything I’ve done professionally suddenly came together for the opportunity to host my own oldies radio show. I’m having so much fun connecting with listeners and bringing in guests to share their stories about their careers and their music. I’m looking forward to taking that excitement to listeners across America.”