Cousin Brucie Signs Syndication Deal With Red Apple

Red Apple Music Networks, the music radio arm of Red Apple Audio Networks, has expanded its national syndication with Cousin Brucie’s Rock & Roll Party, hosted by legendary radio personality Bruce “Cousin Brucie” Morrow.

The weekly show marks the second syndicated music program from the network, originating from flagship station 77WABC in New York City.

Cousin Brucie’s career with 77WABC began during the formative years of rock & roll. He introduced audiences to iconic artists like The Beatles, Motown stars, 60s soul legends, and surf rock pioneers. Notably, Morrow interviewed The Beatles during their first US visit in 1964. After a stint with SiriusXM, Cousin Brucie returned to 77WABC in 2020 following its acquisition by John Catsimatidis.

Catsimatidis commented, “We are giving radio stations across America the opportunity to experience the success we have had with Cousin Brucie in New York. Brucie is passionate about his show, the music, and his listeners, and that is a large part of why his fans are so loyal.”

Morrow said, “Cousins, being on radio again, playing the best music, and connecting with listeners is as exciting for me now as it was in 1964. The magic of radio, the beauty of theater of the mind, is unduplicated. I’m looking forward to the fun we’re going to have on radio stations across America!”

Red Apple Media and WABC Radio President Chad Lopez emphasized, “Brucie has unparalleled access to the artists who performed the biggest hits of the 50s and 60s, bringing listeners closer to the music they love.”