Joyce Wirthlin Made Market President Role for iHeart Salt Lake City

iHeartMedia has announced Joyce Wirthlin as the new Market President for its Salt Lake City cluster, overseeing six stations. Her promotion comes after almost four years as Senior Vice President of Sales for the cluster. She succeeds Judy Copier, who became Region President for iHeart’s Central Florida markets in August.

Wirthlin has been with the company since 1998 when she began as Vice President of Sales for Talk Radio 105.9 (KNRS-AM) and overseeing the station’s Total Traffic and Weather Network.

iHeart Division President Nick Gnau stated, “I am very excited to have Joyce leading this team in Salt Lake City. Since the day I started working with Joyce, I was impressed with her leadership, the culture she has built with her team, and the deep knowledge of the market. I have no doubt that she will propel this team to the next level!”

Joyce Wirthlin said, “I am deeply honored to be appointed Market President of iHeartMedia Salt Lake City and grateful for the trust placed in me to lead this exceptional team. The people here are the core of our success. Together, we are eager to build upon our achievements and continue to shape the future of media in Salt Lake City.”