iHeartMedia Salt Lake Names New Market President

iHeartMedia announces that Judy Copier has been named Market President for Salt Lake City. Copier will be succeeding Stu Stanek, who’s been with iHeart for more than 20 years and is retiring as Market President in Salt Lake City on May 31.

“I am very appreciative of the opportunity to take over the reins and lead this talented team in Salt Lake City,” said Copier. “I feel very fortunate to have worked alongside Stu for several years and know his wisdom and insight have been invaluable in preparing me for this role. I’m also excited to promote Joyce to SVP of Sales – the strength of her leadership will be a great asset. I’m proud to be part of the iHeartMedia family, one that recognizes that our organization is built on, and succeeds because of, the very talented people I get to work with every day.”

Also in Salt Lake City, Joyce Wirthlin has been elevated to Senior Vice President of Sales. Wirthlin has several years of media sales experience and has been with iHeartMedia Salt Lake City for 23 years, serving as the Vice President of Sales for Talk Radio 105.9/570 and overseeing the station’s Total Traffic and Weather Network.

“I am truly grateful for the opportunity to lead the iHeartMedia Salt Lake City sales team and work alongside Judy,” said Wirthlin. “We work with amazing people, and I look forward to the continued success in Salt Lake City.”