Judy Copier Pasted Into Florida iHeart Region President Role

iHeartMedia has appointed Judy Copier as the new Region President for its Orlando and Melbourne markets. Copier brings more than thirty years of experience in media and advertising to iHeart’s fifteen stations across Central Florida.

Copier transitions to this role after a successful tenure as Metro President for iHeart Salt Lake City, which started in 2021. Before that, she served as the cluster’s Regional SVP of Sales for a decade.

iHeart Division President Tom McConnell said, “Orlando/Melbourne is an important market for iHeartMedia with incredible growth potential. Judy is an exceptional leader and has delivered strong results in a number of executive roles. I am confident she will build upon the market’s incredible success and strong reputation with its listeners, advertising partners and the community.”

Copier remarked, “The Orlando/Melbourne market is blessed with iconic brands, dynamic leadership, and a strong culture. I couldn’t be more excited to partner with such a talented team of sales and programming professionals and help them continue to build on their success.”