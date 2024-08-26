CRS360 To Explore the Sustainability of Current Country Radio

With the evolving landscape of Country music, how can radio stations best create a long-term impact for the format? Country Radio Broadcasters will tackle this question in its latest on-demand CRS360 webinar, “Turning This Moment into a Movement,” on August 28.

Releasing on the Country Radio Seminar website, this episode analyzes the current music cycle’s depth and how these trends are shaping radio and platform strategies for promoting new music and artists.

Moderated by Kenny Jay from Albright, O’Malley & Brenner, the webinar features Brittani Johnson and Kathleen Shea from SiriusXM along with Sam Milkman from Coleman Research. The panel will discuss key factors driving success in Country music today and speculate on the genre’s future directions.

Kenny Jay commented, “This session not only explores the current state of Country music but also how we can sustain and build on this momentum. We have a fantastic lineup of panelists who will provide valuable insights into the evolution of music exposure and promotion strategies.”

Previous CRS360 topics from this season include prioritizing mental health, the impact of AI in radio, and the value air talent provide in Country broadcasting.

Registration for CRS 2025, returning to the Omni Hotel in Nashville between February 19 and 21, is now open, with discounted hotel accommodations also available.