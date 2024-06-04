Mike McVay Continues CRS’ AI Discussion In Upcoming Webinar

After a significant focus on artificial intelligence in radio and the music industry at this year’s conference, Country Radio Seminar is continuing those conversations with the third installment of its CRS360 2024 webinar series on Wednesday, June 12.

“Tame the Tech, Unleash the Potential: How AI Can Be Your Ally in Country Radio” aims to unpack the impact as AI technologies advance. The free webinar will discuss AI’s role in enhancing the operational efficiency of radio stations, freeing up creative time for on-air talent, and maintaining the freshness of the country format.

McVay Media President Mike McVay will moderate the panel with Futuri’s Mary Rogers and Chris Huneke. Insights will be shared from Futuri’s AI in Media Study, which outlines how AI affects operations, listener experiences, and audience engagement. McVay moderated the second annual town hall on AI at CRS 2024.

CRS Executive Director RJ Curtis commented, “AI continues to be a major topic for our industry, and CRS covered it comprehensively this year, with four different sessions during our three days together. This technology continues to evolve at a rapid pace in real-time, so CRS360 for June will partner with Futuri to continue the conversation and education.”

Advanced registration is required through Zoom.

Previous 2024 CRS360 webinars covered how on-air talent make waves in the Country music industry and a presentation from Jason Prinzo on the importance of mental health in the music industry.

Past CRS360 webinars are available for playback on the CRS site.