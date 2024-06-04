Cincinnati Radio’s ‘Dr. Boogie,’ Jack Stahl, Passes Away At 77

Former Cincinnati air talent Jack Stahl, known on-air as “Dr. Boogie,” has passed away after a battle with Hodgkins Lymphoma. Stahl’s 59-year broadcasting career began at WSAI-AM, and he went on to work at WUBE-AM, WKRC-AM, WGRR, and WDJO-AM.

Jack joined WSAI as an announcer in 1964. Three years later, he transitioned to WUBE Radio as a newscaster before becoming a disc jockey, a role he held until October 1972. That was the year Stahl began a distinguished tenure with the Cincinnati Police Department. He rose through the ranks, retiring as a lieutenant in 1999.

On the weekends, he still found time for radio.

In 1982, he developed the “Dr. Boogie” persona after joining WKRC, becoming a weekend favorite with his “hot wax” shows. In addition to his radio career,

Stahl retired from WDJO-AM in June of last year.

Former WKRC Program Director Dave Mason told Cincinnati NPR WVXU that Stahl was his, “Go-to guy when someone went on vacation, or if I wanted to take the night off from my 55KRC Music Magazine show.” Mason said that reliability came in handy the day after he celebrated a winning Arbitron book.

“I called Jack with a two-hour notice explaining that I wouldn’t be in any shape to do my two-hour shift. Jack had just finished his police beat and was there in a heartbeat. Jack saved the day,” Mason said.

He is survived by his wife, who retired as WKRC-TV’s newsroom administrative assistant last September after a quarter century, and four children.