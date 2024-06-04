Landry Locker Leaves Houston’s Sports Radio 610 For YouTube

Landry Locker has announced his departure from Audacy Houston, where he served as midday co-host on Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM). Locker shared on social media that Monday marked his final appearance alongside co-host John P. Lopez.

He plans to devote more time to his YouTube channel, “The Locker Room,” which has increasingly focused on the NFL’s Houston Texans in recent years.

Locker joined Sports Radio 610 in late 2016 as the executive producer of the station’s morning show, following successful stints in Cleveland and Dallas. Since May 2018, he has been paired with Lopez on In the Loop.

Locker added, “I also need to balance not burning myself out and keeping the joy I’ve always had for being in the best business in the world. 610 is still the sports leader and have some good ass memories with everyone on that staff, the success and roller coaster was fun and I NEVER took a show for granted. Fun time to follow and talk about sports around here. I’m blessed and kinda basic for saying I’m blessed.”

Locker told the Houston Chronicle, “I love sports radio. I’m proud that we always informed and entertained while being honest with the audience. Grateful to everyone in that building, grateful to the Texans for allowing us to be critical and excited about the evolution of the business. VERY thankful to my current bosses for allowing me to grow my stream and spread my wings.”