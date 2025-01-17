FLR Toy Drive Collects 13,000 Gifts for Kids Nationwide in 2024

Family Life Radio has reported the results of its 2024 Toy Drive, ultimately gathering more than 13,000 gifts for over 2,500 children across the US. The Toy Drive, supported by FLR’s listeners and partners, collaborated with eight local nonprofits to distribute the gifts.

Youth Haven, a Christian nonprofit offering experiences for disadvantaged children, served as the primary beneficiary in Arizona and Michigan. Additional organizations were chosen in Wisconsin, Kansas, Tennessee, Texas, and New Mexico. Local businesses across the states served as drop-off locations with FLR’s regional promotion coordinators also hosting donation events.

Family Life Radio, a division of Intentional Life Media, operates a network of 36 signals in eleven states.

“Family Life Radio’s generous listeners have once again shown the love of Christ through their support of the annual Toy Drive, bringing hope and joy to children and families in need at Christmas,” said Family Life Radio President and CEO Evan Carlson.

Youth Haven President and CEO Lars Carlson also expressed gratitude for the initiative, stating, “We are so thankful for the outpouring of support and love shown by so many listeners and the staff of our sister ministry, Family Life Radio! We are so blessed to not only give the toys to each child, but to make sure they understand that Jesus is the reason for the season.”