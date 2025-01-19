Strong Tower Hopes To Bring Religious Rock To Dayton Airwaves

Strong Tower Christian Media has introduced a new Christian rock station, Iron-FM, led by Program Director and Station Manager Matt Talluto. The station currently streams online, with plans for terrestrial signals under consideration in the Dayton, OH, area.

The religious broadcaster already operates two stations covering Dayton, Springfield, Cincinnati, Columbus, and parts of Northern Kentucky and Eastern Indiana, as well as a station serving the Ohio-Kentucky-West-Virginia tri-state area.

A 30-year rock radio veteran and former evening host for Hope 100.7 (WEEC), Talluto said, “Iron-FM gives Christians who like to rock a station that does it just as good as the secular. I believe this new format can, and will, compete with any market-leading secular rock station. Only delivering a positive message for men 25-54, with a focus on the 35-49 cell. Iron-FM gives dads and sons something to inspire them now!”

Strong Tower Christian Media CEO Tracy Figley shared, “I’m very excited about this new opportunity to reach a new demo for the cause of Christ, and Matt’s background in rock and his passion for Jesus are just the formula to impact the Kingdom.”